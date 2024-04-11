Partly cloudy weather likely in Sindh on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted partly cloudy weather over most parts of the province, however, hot and humid weather expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

In a weather forecast, the Met Office said that partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province in the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Dadu Jamshoro, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore. Drizzle/ light rain also expected in Karachi during night.