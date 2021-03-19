UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in western and upper districts of the country during day time in next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm likely in northwest Balochistan, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A strong westerly is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country on Saturday (Night) and may persist till Tuesday, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Parachinar 03 and Bannu 01. Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh-06, Kalam -01, Astore and Gupis 01.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan May All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

2 hours ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.