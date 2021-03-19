Partly cloudy weather likely to persist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in western and upper districts of the country during day time in next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm likely in northwest Balochistan, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A strong westerly is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country on Saturday (Night) and may persist till Tuesday, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm): Parachinar 03 and Bannu 01. Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh-06, Kalam -01, Astore and Gupis 01.