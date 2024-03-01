Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Bwp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

Light rain lashed in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas between Thursday and Friday night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 25 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.