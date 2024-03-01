Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Bwp

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Bwp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

Light rain lashed in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas between Thursday and Friday night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 25 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

11 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

13 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

12 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

12 hours ago
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

12 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

12 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

12 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

12 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan