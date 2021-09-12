Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.1 degrees centigrade and 26.3 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 percent at 8 am and 56 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:55 am and set at 18:24 pm tomorrow.