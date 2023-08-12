Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 05:58 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The local Met Office Saturday predicted dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 39 degrees centigrade and 27 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

