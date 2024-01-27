Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office Saturday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections34 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held54 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at cotton box factory1 hour ago
-
CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad's Eco-friendly future1 hour ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro2 hours ago
-
Mainly cold weather likely to persist in most areas of country2 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain in most parts of country from today2 hours ago
-
Pneumonia claims another seven lives in Punjab during 24 hours2 hours ago
-
ECP announces free '8300' SMS service ahead of general elections2 hours ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter2 hours ago
-
Multiple sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog3 hours ago
-
APHC-AJK, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell hold protest outside Indian High Commission in capital4 hours ago