Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office Saturday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

