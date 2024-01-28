Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and maximum temperatures recorded were 14 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
