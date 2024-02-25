Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 25 degrees centigrade and 15 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.