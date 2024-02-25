Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 25 degrees centigrade and 15 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

5 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

15 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

19 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

20 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

22 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

22 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

23 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan