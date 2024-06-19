Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office Wednesday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 44 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

