Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In KP

February 17, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The weather in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be cold and partly cloudy, with a forecast of rain in the upper districts of the province and snowfall on the mountains in the evening hours, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

"The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius and has a chance of rising to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air of up to 44%," the official added.

"Rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to start on February 18," the official said. 

"PDMA has also issued a new notification to all district administrations to stay alert. The risk of landslides due to snowfall and rains is likely to continue intermittently until February 20," the official added.

