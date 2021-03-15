Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most upper parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country ,however isolated rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04, Drosh 03, Mir khani 02, Chitral, Dir 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh -05, Kalam -02 and Astore -01.