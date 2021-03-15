UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Most Upper Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most upper parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country ,however isolated rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04, Drosh 03, Mir khani 02, Chitral, Dir 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh -05, Kalam -02 and Astore -01.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

22 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

30 minutes ago

National Women Championshipâ€™s Group-B matches su ..

35 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.