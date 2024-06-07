Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Most Districts Of KP
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The weather would be partly cloudy in most districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Friday.
Giving details about the overall weather, the official of the Meteorological Department said, "There is a chance of light rain in plain areas of KP with rain and thunder in some upper districts.
"
"The minimum temperature in Peshawar city is 19 °C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 °C," Meteorological Department officials said.
He disclosed that 14 mm of rain was recorded in Kakul, the highest rainfall in 20 hours; 6 mm in Dir; 2 mm in Kalam; and 2 mm in Balakot; 2 mm of rainfall in Peshawar; and 1 mm each in Takhtbai, Bajaur, Khyber, and Mohmand.
