Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city during the next 24 hours.

Light rain lashed in Sukkur and adjoining areas on late Thursday night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 26 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the Sukkur division.