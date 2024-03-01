Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city during the next 24 hours.

Light rain lashed in Sukkur and adjoining areas on late Thursday night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 26 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the Sukkur division.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

2 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

4 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

16 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

17 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

17 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan