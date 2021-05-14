Partly cloudy weather likely upper parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in upper parts of the country with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm (with heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 15, Parachinar 03, Saidu Sharif, Dir 02, Punjab: Chakwal 18, Murree 05, Mangla 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01) ,Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03.