Partly Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days.
The minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 19°C.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 64, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3.2 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
