Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The meteorological department on Saturday predicted mainly partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The met department also predicted isolated light rain and thunderstorm in Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and Kurram districts.

Gusty winds are also expected in isolated places of the province during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, National Agromet Centre (NAC) has also advised farmers to keep abreast themselves of weather changes and their effects on crops.

According to the data of NAC, above-normal rainfall is expected in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during March compared to normal rain during the month of April.

