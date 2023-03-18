Partly cloudy weather predicted for most districts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province with chances of isolated rain-thunderstorm and gusty winds over Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Shangla.

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and D I Khan districts.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected over most parts of Gilgit Baltistan region and light rain at mountainous places of the region.

National Agromet Centre has also advised farmers to start harvesting and sowing of crops keeping in view changes in climate and temperature.