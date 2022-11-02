Partly cloudy weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather was expected in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains was likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram Districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province and cold in hilly areas.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber, Bajaur and Chitral districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 30/14, Chitral 23/08, Timergara 25/11, Dir 21/05, Mirkhani 26/08, Kalam 17/02, Drosh 23/09, Saidu Sharif 26/07, Pattan 25/14, Malam Jabba 13/07, Takht Bhai 30/16, Kakul 24/08, Balakot 26/12, Parachinar 25/06, Bannu 32/15 , Cherat 21/1 and D.I. Khan 32/17.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°C in Kalam.