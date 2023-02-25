UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Most KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The provincial meteorological department here Saturday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most of the districts and cold in hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to met the office, scattered rain-thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Torghar and Kurram districts.

Isolated light rain and thunderstorm are expected in Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Haripur districts during the same period.

Mostly partly cloudy weather would remain over most parts of the Gilgit Baltistan region during the next 24 hours.

