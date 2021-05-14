Partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The meteorological department here Friday predicted partly cloudy weather in most part of the province during next 24 hours.

According to met office, isolated rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir.

Rain and thunderstorm in also expected in Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Mostly partly cloudy weather is expected over most part of Gilgit Baltistan with chances of rain at isolated places during next 24 hours.