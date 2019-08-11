Partly cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The meteorological department here Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather for most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours.

Rain and thunderstorm in expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Mostly partly cloudy weather is expected over most part of GB region while light rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places during next 24 hours.