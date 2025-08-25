Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.
