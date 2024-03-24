Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) There is a possibility of partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department told here Sunday.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunder in the districts of Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Khyber and Kurram and during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Balakot, 6 mm, Tirah 2 mm and Kakul 1 mm, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was recorded as minus 4 degrees Celsius and Malam Jabba recorded 4 degrees Celsius, Dir 5 degrees Celsius and Chitral 6 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said, Peshawar recorded a minimum of 14 and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Swat Chitral Dir Balakot Sunday

