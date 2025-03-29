Partly Cloudy Weather Prevails In City
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Weather officials said a new system of clouds was entering the northern parts of the country and may reach Lahore during Eid holidays.
They said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded 16°C and maximum 25°C. They added that partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain may continue to prevail in the city during Eid holidays.
Meanwhile, the average AQI in the city remained 59 while the PM2.5 concentration was 2.7 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
