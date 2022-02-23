UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather, Rain Lash Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather, rain lash various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Partly cloudy weather with intervals of strong winds and rain continued to lash various parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the second consecutive day, turning the weather cold.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm started from Monday night as a result of the westerly wave that entered western parts of the country and will continue till Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Mangla 29 mm, Murree 23, Jhelum 21, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Sialkot (Airport 14, City 03), Joharabad 10, Islamabad (Bokra, Saidpur 11, Zeropoint 09, Airport, Golra 08), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 11, Shamsabad 09), Sargodha 07, Gujrat, Gujranwala 06, Hafizabad 05, Jhang 03, Bhakkar, Attock, Nurpurthal 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 26, Kotli 24, Garhidupatta 17, Muzaffarabad (Airport 15, City 13), Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 23, Astore 13, Chillas 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 18, Saidu Sharif 13, Dir (Lower 16, Upper 09), Balakot 10, Pattan, Kakul 08, Parachinar 05, Cherat 04, Bannu, Takhtbai 03, Peshawar 02 and Kalam 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Babusar 10 inches, Malamjabba 08, Astore 5.5, Skardu 04, Kalam 0.5 and Bagrote Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 C, Kalam, Gupis, Parachinar -04, Skardu -03, Hunza, Astore, Malamjabba, Bagrote -02 and Shupiyan -01 C.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Friday.

More light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the met office earlier in its advisory indicated that the windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir particularly in Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surroundings during the period.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closure in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza during the spell.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Swat Murree Road Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Dir Shangla Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Buner Balakot Bagh May From Airport

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

13 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

27 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

50 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>