Partly cloudy weather, rain lash various parts of country:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Partly cloudy weather with intervals of strong winds and rain continued to lash various parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the second consecutive day, turning the weather cold.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm started from Monday night as a result of the westerly wave that entered western parts of the country and will continue till Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Mangla 29 mm, Murree 23, Jhelum 21, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Sialkot (Airport 14, City 03), Joharabad 10, Islamabad (Bokra, Saidpur 11, Zeropoint 09, Airport, Golra 08), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 11, Shamsabad 09), Sargodha 07, Gujrat, Gujranwala 06, Hafizabad 05, Jhang 03, Bhakkar, Attock, Nurpurthal 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 26, Kotli 24, Garhidupatta 17, Muzaffarabad (Airport 15, City 13), Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 23, Astore 13, Chillas 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 18, Saidu Sharif 13, Dir (Lower 16, Upper 09), Balakot 10, Pattan, Kakul 08, Parachinar 05, Cherat 04, Bannu, Takhtbai 03, Peshawar 02 and Kalam 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Babusar 10 inches, Malamjabba 08, Astore 5.5, Skardu 04, Kalam 0.5 and Bagrote Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures during the last 24 hours were Leh -07 C, Kalam, Gupis, Parachinar -04, Skardu -03, Hunza, Astore, Malamjabba, Bagrote -02 and Shupiyan -01 C.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Friday.

More light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the met office earlier in its advisory indicated that the windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir particularly in Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surroundings during the period.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closure in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza during the spell.