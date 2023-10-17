Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours with rain-wind, thunderstorms in upper district and snow over high mountains.

Scattered rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu and Kurram districts.

Isolated rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat & Karak districts.

The Met Office warned that rain might trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of the province.

The minimum temperature 02C was recorded in Kalam during the last 24 hours while the minimum temperature recorded in major cities of the province was Peshawar 16C, Malamjabba 04, Dir 09, Mardan 15, DI Khan 19, Chitral 09, Bannu 14, Parachinar 10 and Kohat 16.

The chief amount of the rainfall recorded in different cities of the province was Malamjabba 34mm, Dir 12, Kohat 11, Kalam 10, DI Khan 03, Cherat 20, Saidu Sharif 13, Mardan 22, Risalpur 36, Bannu 14 and Peshawar 02.

APP/adi

