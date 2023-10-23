Partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP; isolated rain predicted in upper areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province, while cold in upper districts during morning and night during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It predicted isolated rain-wind with thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during evening and night.

The weather remained partly cloudy in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours, while rain, wind and thunderstorm were reported in upper districts of Malakand division.

APP/adi