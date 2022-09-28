UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated light rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mainly partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/22, Chitral 32/14, Timergara 32/21, Dir 29/14, Mirkhani 35/14, Kalam 24/08, Drosh 33/17, Saidu Sharif 31/18, Pattan 35/20, Malamjabba 18/10, Takht Bhai 24/23, Kakul 28/16, Balakot 31/17, Parachinar 28/11, Bannu 36/22,Cherat 29/16, D.I. Khan 35/25, Risalpur 34/24, Kohat 34/23.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C in Bannu.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

1 hour ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.