Partly cloudy weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Monday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds were likely to occur in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat and Khyber districts.

The weather during the last 24 hours remained partly cloudy in most parts of the province while isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred over Chitral and Khyber districts.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 33/18, Peshawar A/P 33/19, Chitral 27/11, Timergara 31/19, Dir 28/09, Mirkhani 31/14, Kalam 20/06, Drosh 29/14, Saidu Sharif 30/15, Pattan 28/17, Malamjaba 18/08, Takht Bhai 33/19, Kakul 26/13, Balakot 31/14, Parachinar 28/12, Bannu 35/20, Cherat 26/15, D.I. Khan 35/23, Risalpur 34/19 and Kohat 32/20.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 35°C in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.