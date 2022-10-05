UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly partly cloudy weather to prevail in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, scattered rain-thunderstorm with strong gusty winds and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand districts while isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorms occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded (in degrees Celsius) at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 36/19, Peshawar A/P 35/19, Chitral 26/09, Timergara 32/17, Dir 26/09, Mirkhani 28/13, Kalam 21/04, Drosh 26/12, Saidu Sharif 31/15, Pattan 33/18, Malam Jabba 18/09, Takht Bhai 35/18, Kakul 29/12, Balakot 32/12, Parachinar 29/12, Bannu 37/20, Cherat 26/16, D.I. Khan 37/22, Risalpur 35/18 and Kohat 34/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

