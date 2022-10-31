UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Published October 31, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast mainly cloudy weather in most districts of the province and cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 29/13, Chitral 25/06, Timergara 28/11, Dir 24/05, Mirkhani 28/08, Kalam 22/01, Drosh 26/10, Saidu Sharif 27/08, Pattan 2912, Malam Jabba 16/08, Takht Bhai 29/14, Kakul 26/08, Balakot 28/08, Parachinar 24/07, Bannu 31/14, Cherat 24/13, D.I. Khan 33/17, Risalpur 28/15 and Kohat 31/16.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 01°C in Kalam.

