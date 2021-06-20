UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle Likely

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to31 °C and 34 to 36 °C, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm, rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Larkana divisions, Sanghar, Jamshoro and Dadu districts, whereas, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzle along the coast.

