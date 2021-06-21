Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However dust-thunderstorm rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Jamshoro and Dadu districts. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.