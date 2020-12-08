Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzling forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzling in the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.2 degree centigrade and 12.2 degree centigraderespectively.

The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 a.m and 53 per cent at 5 p.m. The sun will rise at 06:57 am and set at 17:15 pm tomorrow.