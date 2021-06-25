UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Dust And Thunder Storm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of dust and thunder storm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust storm thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 30.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 27 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Storm

Recent Stories

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

26 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

44 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

56 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.