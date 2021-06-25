Partly cloudy weather with chances of dust and thunder storm

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust storm thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 30.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 27 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.