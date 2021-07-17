UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Dust,rain, Winds Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather with chances of dust,rain, winds forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, rain and winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.

2 degree centigrade and 32.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 36 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:22 a.m. and set at 19:18 p.m. tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

