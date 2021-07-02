Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast weather with chances of isolated dust- thunderstorm and rain (DS/TSRA) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.8 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 72 percent at 8 am and 47 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.