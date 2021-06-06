Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-storm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.1 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 44 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:15 pm tomorrow.