Partly Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Rain,wind Thunderstorm :PMD

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMAB AD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm during evening/night in Federal capital in next 24 hours.

While hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 08, Cherat, Parachinar 06, Mirkhani, Peshawar (City) 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 07, Gupis 05 and Hunza 02.

Maximum temperature's recorded (°C): Turbat 41°C, Dadu and Sibbi 40°C.

More Stories From Pakistan

