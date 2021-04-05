Partly Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust storm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.

5 degree centigrade and 19.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 48 per cent at 8 am and 27 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:57 a.m. and set at 18:37 p.m. tomorrow.