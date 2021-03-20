Partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.7 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:16 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.