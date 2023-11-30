Partly cloudy weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

However, isolated light rain occurred in Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Peshawar districts.

Rain recorded in (mm): Kalam 05, Malam Jabba & Kakul 04 (each), Balakot 03, Chitral, Saidu Sharif & Pattan 01 (each) and Peshawar (City &A/P) & Drosh Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 24/11, Chitral 17/05, Timergara 22/05, Dir 20/04, Mirkhani 17/04, Kalam 14/01, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 19/04, Pattan 20/10, Malam Jabba 13/03, Takht Bhai 22/08, Kakul 20/08, Balakot 20/07, Parachinar 18/03, Bannu 27/10, Cherat 18/07, DI Khan City 28/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and 01°c in Kalam.