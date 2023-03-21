Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, scattered to widespread rain-wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy and cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province while rain-thunderstorm occurred over Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 12, Parachinar 05, Malam Jabba & Balakot (each) 04, Saidu Sharif 03, Pashat (Bajaur) 02, Mirkhani 01 and Tirah (Khyber) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/15, Chitral 19/06, Timergara 21/10, Dir 20/07, Mirkhani 24/05, Kalam 14/00, Drosh 21/10, Saidu Sharif 23/10, Pattan 24/12, Malam Jabba 10/02, Takht Bhai 27/14, Kakul 21/06, Balakot 23/09, Parachinar 13/02, Bannu 29/13, Cherat 19/08, D.I. Khan 29/17.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Kalam.