Partly cloudy weather with scattered to isolated falls predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly partly cloudy and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar districts.

Isolated wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda , Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Orakzai districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly hot & partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred in Chitral, Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mohmand, Mardan, Peshawar and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Risalpur 15, Kakul 12, Drosh 08, Kalam 05, Dir & Mirkhani 04 (each), Chitral, Malam Jabba & Takht Bhai 03 (each), Cherat, Tirah & Ghalanai 01 (each), Peshawar, Bannu , Pashat Bajaur & Mamad Gut (each) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 30/22, Chitral 25/15, Timergara 26/20, Dir 24/11, Mirkhani 28/13, Kalam 20/06, Drosh 25/14, Saidu Sharif 25/16, Pattan 27/17, Malam Jabba 15/07, Takht Bhai 27/19, Kakul 25/14, Balakot 26/16, Parachinar 28/11, Bannu 32/19, Cherat 26/15, D.I. Khan 32/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 32°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.