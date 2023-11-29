Partly cloudy weather with scattered to isolated rains, thunderstorms predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Bajaur districts.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also likely to occur over Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Karak and Kohat districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours.

The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/09, Chitral 19/02, Timergara 24/05, Dir 22/03, Mirkhani 19/03, Kalam 17/00, Drosh 18/07, Saidu Sharif 24/04, Pattan 25/10, Malam Jabba 12/01, Takht Bhai 26/08, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 24/07, Parachinar 19/03, Bannu 27/10, Cherat 19/07, DI Khan City 27/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and 0°c in Kalam.