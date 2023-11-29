Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather With Scattered To Isolated Rains, Thunderstorms Predicted In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather with scattered to isolated rains, thunderstorms predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Bajaur districts.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also likely to occur over Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Karak and Kohat districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours.

The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/09, Chitral 19/02, Timergara 24/05, Dir 22/03, Mirkhani 19/03, Kalam 17/00, Drosh 18/07, Saidu Sharif 24/04, Pattan 25/10, Malam Jabba 12/01, Takht Bhai 26/08, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 24/07, Parachinar 19/03, Bannu 27/10, Cherat 19/07, DI Khan City 27/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and 0°c in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Motorway Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

1 hour ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

3 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

14 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

14 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan