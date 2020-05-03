UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.1 degree centigrade and 25.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 18:55 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.