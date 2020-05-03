MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.1 degree centigrade and 25.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 18:55 pm tomorrow.