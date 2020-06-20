Partly cloudy with chances drizzle/light rain likely in Karachi on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle or light rain at late night or morning on Sunday in the metropolis.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy with chances drizzle or light rain is expected in Karachi, Thatta divisions, however, hot or very hot and dry with humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh over the next 24 hours.