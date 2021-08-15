Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle in night likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours. The weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.