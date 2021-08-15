UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Drizzle In Night Likely In Karachi On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle in night likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours. The weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

28 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.