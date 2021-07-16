UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Isolated Rain Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light rain or isolated thunderstorm in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy with chances of wind-thunderstorm or rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions over the next 24 hours.

According to PMD's report issued on Friday, light to moderate rain has occurred at number of places in Southern and Central districts of Sindh in the past 24 hours with the amount of rainfall recorded at Gulshan-e-Hadeed 12 mm, Landhi 9 mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.8mm, Shahrah-e-Faisal 2.1 mm, Masroor and University road 2.0mm each, Airport old area and Saadi Town 1.2mm each, North Karachi, Nazimabad and Kemari Trace.

