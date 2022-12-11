UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy/cold Weather Expected

December 11, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Cloudy/cold weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain (light snow over hills) is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, said Met office on Sunday.

It said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the western & upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during the next 36 hours.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy/cold weather is also expected in most parts of the country tomorrow (Monday). Rain (light snow over hills) is likely at isolated places in the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

